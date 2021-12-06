Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Wisconsin woman is #1 female axe-thrower

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Anna Kohl is the number one female axe-throwing champion on the world stage, and she is from right here in Wisconsin. She just began throwing a little over two years ago, but her dedication has also earned her the rank of 30th over all.

She says everyone finds their own style, and at one point starting out she spent a week where every day she tried something different.

“There’s just a bunch of different axes you can try, different ways that you can throw, stuff like that. And I kind of figured out that I could be a little bit good at it, so it was kind of like, ‘How can I be great at this?’,” Kohl said.

Kohl is headed to this year’s World Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas on December 9 to compete against 127 other hatchet throwers.

“Women make up probably one percent of the top throwers -- not even. There’re four actually competing a week from today at the world championships in hatchet. So I am very interested in breaking that trend because it is a very male-dominated sport,” Kohl said.

