Weston launches map featuring residential holiday light displays

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston has created a map highlighting outdoor Christmas light displays.

CLICK HERE to view the holiday lights map

People are also encouraged to add their displays. People who live in surrounding communities can also participate.

Some of the light displays are synced to music. To view details click on the colored orbs on the map.

