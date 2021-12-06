UWSP at Wausau offers new sociology bachelor’s degree

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point is making it easier for students in the Wausau Area to continue their education beyond a 2-year associate’s degree. This fall is the first semester they offered a 4-year degree in sociology. It’s one of four bachelor’s degrees offered on the Wausau campus.

Marie Bemis is a UWSP student majoring in the new program, said she’s happy to be able to pursue her dreams close to home.

“All my family pretty much lives in Wausau. That made it way easier for me to choose to stay here,” said Marie Bemis, UWSP student.

She said convenience is another important aspect. The closest UW option for a sociology major would have made her drive all the way to the UWSP campus for classes.

The program aims not only to draw students in but also to keep them local.

“A lot of our students get really invested through the coursework, through their internships and through research projects that they want to stay and continue that experience and continue that work to continue to better serve their community,” said David Barry, Associate Sociology Professor.

That means future professionals in social justice, social advocacy, public service, criminal justice and more staying in our community.

Aside from job flexibility, another unique aspect of the program is community engagement.

“Our bachelor’s program kind of uses this community-centric model in our teaching and in some of the outside of the classroom types of experiences,” said Barry.

Internships and on-campus clubs give students hands-on experience. Bemis said her social service club is currently focusing on philanthropy. They are working on mental health awareness on campus and helping a local homeless shelter for teens.

“For students who are interested in making a difference in their world this could be a really great place to start,” said Barry.

