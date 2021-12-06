Several crashes and slide-offs after first winter storm of the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency response crews were busy Sunday during and after the season’s first winter storm in north-central Wisconsin.

Capt. Travis Wanless with the Wisconsin State Patrol said they responded to 10 crashes and 17 slide-offs in the northern region. That does not include crashes and slide-offs other county and municipal agencies responded to.

Joe Rader Towing in Wausau said they were also busy starting around noon on Sunday as the snow hit and people tried to get home from their errands or church and were very active until about 2 a.m. Monday.

“The roads were quite slippery throughout the day just because the snow, it was persistent all day long,” Joe Rader of Joe Rader Towing said. “It would never really let up. So, the plow would go through and, you know, not two hours later it would be icy again.”

“As we get back into winter-weather driving, we ask people to slow down, leave more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” Capt. Wanless urged. “Look at the weather forecast; 511 is a good resource as well, checking the road conditions before you leave. Give yourself a little extra time. It’s going to be slower travel out there. Watch for the black ice, the snow coming down, just drive carefully.”

For those who have been putting it off, now is the time to get the winter tires on and the winter emergency kits in the car filled with blankets, extra winter gear, water, snacks, and even cat litter to give your vehicle traction if you get stuck.

