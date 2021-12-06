Advertisement

Packers place Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during warmups before an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Love said last month he was vaccinated, meaning that he tested positive, as he would not have to be placed on the list if he was a close contact because of his vaccinated status.

Love can return to the team as soon as he returns negative tests on consecutive days. In the meantime, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice this week with his fractured left pinky toe, Kurt Benkert would likely receive all of the first-team reps at quarterback this week.

