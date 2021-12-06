Man accused of breaking into home, stealing squad car following arrest to reach plea deal

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 29-year-old man charged with more than two-dozen crimes following an incident in April is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case on Monday.

Jonathon Bishop remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond. The plea deal will consolidate three criminal cases.

During the early morning hours of April 25, Rothschild Police responded to a home on the 600-block of Lawrence Avenue for a report of a person breaking into a truck.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had been reported stolen from Wausau earlier in the day. The car was running, parked on the sidewalk and the driver’s door was open. Officers also noticed a garage door of a nearby home was open. Police went to the home. The people living there told police they didn’t think anyone was inside, but their bathroom door was shut and they normally left it open.

The couple was escorted out of the home and police went inside to check for the suspect. He was ordered to come out of the bathroom. He did so with his hands up and was arrested and placed in a squad. While police were securing the scene and interviewing witnesses, the Rothschild Police Department squad car was spotted traveling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue toward Arnold Street. Dash camera video shows the incident.

Following the incident, Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy Hunt said in a statement Bishop was cuffed when he crawled through a 1-foot by 1-foot window to the front seat.

Marathon County deputies began to pursue the vehicle. Deputies lost the vehicle for a brief amount of time and located it in the backyard of a home on Southridge Drive. Police said when it was found, Bishop was not inside.

A search was conducted using K-9s. He was found in the attic of a home on Louis Street and was arrested.

Bishop’s hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.