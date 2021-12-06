Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals

Moderate to heavy snow impacted the Northwoods on Sunday, while lower accumulations were found in Central Wisconsin
Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first significant snowfall of the season affected North Central Wisconsin on Sunday. The highest accumulations were found north of Highway 29, while lower amounts occurred to the south. Below is the list of snowfall totals received as of Sunday night.

NE Bryant 11″

NW Bowler 8.5″

S Lake Tomahawk 8.0″

Crandon 7.0″

Irma 7.0″

Mosinee 6.0″

Antigo 5.8″

Jump River 5.5″

Wausau 5.5″

Weston 5.4″

Clintonville 4.7″

SW Medford 4.0″

Dorchester 3.9″

Scandinavia 3.1″

Owen 3.0″

Withee 3.0″

Plover 2.4″

