First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first significant snowfall of the season affected North Central Wisconsin on Sunday. The highest accumulations were found north of Highway 29, while lower amounts occurred to the south. Below is the list of snowfall totals received as of Sunday night.

Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th. (WSAW)

NE Bryant 11″

NW Bowler 8.5″

S Lake Tomahawk 8.0″

Crandon 7.0″

Irma 7.0″

Mosinee 6.0″

Antigo 5.8″

Jump River 5.5″

Wausau 5.5″

Weston 5.4″

Clintonville 4.7″

SW Medford 4.0″

Dorchester 3.9″

Scandinavia 3.1″

Owen 3.0″

Withee 3.0″

Plover 2.4″

