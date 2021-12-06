First Alert Weather Day continues into Monday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First the snow impacted the region on Sunday, now in the way of this winter storm, strong winds will cause travel troubles late tonight into Monday morning. The First Alert Weather Day has been extended through the morning on Monday due to blowing/drifting caused by wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow, along with hazardous travel conditions. (WSAW)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Central Wisconsin through Noon Monday. (WSAW)

Winter Storm Warning & Advisory for parts of the area into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Gusts up to 45 mph are possible leading up to daybreak Monday. (WSAW)

Due to the gusty winds, snow will blow around and drift, especially on roadways in open areas. Along with reduced visibility, roads that may have been plowed or treated will quickly become icy and snow-covered. This will be a concern especially for the Monday morning commute across much of the region. In addition to the strong winds, temperatures will be tumbling during the day on Monday. Highs will be reached in the morning in the low 20s, then fall back through the 10s into the single digits as the day wears on. Wind chill values will follow suit, sliding below zero by midday on Monday, and ranging from -5° to -15° Monday evening into Monday night. The winds will subside later Monday night, however it will be cold with air temperatures settling near or below zero in many locales on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures and wind chill values will be falling on Monday. (WSAW)

Wind chills down to the single digits and teens below zero Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Whatever is currently wet or slushy outside will freeze solid in the next 12 to 18 hours. If you will be out on the roads tonight or on Monday, be aware of changeable travel conditions, allow extra time to reach your destination, and slow down in locations where blowing/drifting snow is causing driving issues.

