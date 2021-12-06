Advertisement

$75,000 in matching grants announced for 2021 Share Your Holidays

Event topped $1 million mark with record-breaking 2020
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Wausau and The Neighbors’ Place food pantries is off and running for 2021.

Every dollar up to $75,000 donated to Share Your Holidays becomes $2, thanks to matching grants from The Dudley Foundation, the Halvorsen-Miller Family, The MacDonald Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation and Incredible Bank which is also the flagship sponsor of the event.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Donna Ambrose of The Neighbors’ Place says they love donations of non-perishables. But, monetary donations allow them to buy what they need at a reduced price. Studies show food pantries are able to buy one to three meals for every dollar donated to them.

She says they did see a downtick in need earlier this year, but it’s back up again.

“When there was federal stimulus money, child tax credits, we saw the numbers go down a little bit over the summer months. But now with inflation and the rising fuel costs, we’ve seen our numbers go back up again,” says Ambrose.

And Share Your Holidays has no overhead. Costs are covered by WSAW, WZAW and the bank.

All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army of Wausau and the Neighbors’ Place.

If you would like to make a donation of a nonperishable, we ask that you please take it to your nearest food pantry.

You can make a monetary donation to Share Your Holidays online at https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh. You can also drop donations off at any Wausau Area Incredible Bank branch. Or send a check, made out to Share Your Holidays to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

As always, thank you so much for sharing your holidays!

2020 was a recording-breaking year. Between donations and matching grants, we raised more than $200,000 bringing the total of the effort since the event was founded almost 20 years ago to more than $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of snow, heavy at times in the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night
Here are a few snowfall totals across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, December 5th.
First Alert Weather: Sunday snowfall totals
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
First Omicron variant case found in Wisconsin
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

The director of the Multicultural Cultural Center of Wausau is still in the process of building...
Wausau area employers welcoming refugees to their workforce
Wausau Holiday Parade
75 floats to take part in Wausau Holiday Parade
Jennifer Olson shared her experience going through The Joseph Project program and the benefits...
The Joseph Project offering a second chance for people in Wausau area
Wausau Paranormal Research Society scares up big donation to Share Your Holidays 12/1/2021
Wausau Paranormal Research Society scares up big donation to Share Your Holidays 12/1/2021