$150,000 state grant awarded for computer science K-12 education in eastern Wisconsin

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cooperative Education Service Agency (CESA) 7 was awarded $150,00 in grant money from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to help further computer science and coding in the eastern part of the state.

CESA-7 is an educational co-op which serves 38 districts in eastern Wisconsin. It plans to use the grant money to train teachers on computer science and to offer internships for students. The program would focus on offering computer science courses to kindergarten students and then move on to upper grade levels.

“These are exactly the type of investments that we need to be making in programming and resources that are going to help our kids be successful, both in and outside of the classroom,” said Governor Tony Evers.

There are currently more than 2,000 jobs based in technology, according to Missy Hughes, the Secretary and CEO of WEDC.

That’s why there’s still work to do.

“It has to be implemented elsewhere. It is important that all students in the state of Wisconsin have an equal opportunity,” said Evers.

CESA-7 is still looking for more grants to help other CESA in the state offer computer science courses to all students in their region.

Evers also declared December 6th through the 10th as CodeWISCO week, a yearly dedication to inspire students to learn more about coding and computer science, at the Howard-Suamico School District office.

