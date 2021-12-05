Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Helping nonprofits help others

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For almost 35 years, a Wausau organization has made it its mission to help nonprofits in your neighborhoods help you.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin helps eliminate financial hassles for other organizations, according to Founder and CEO Tim Parker.

“Often, nonprofits come to us when they are already established and operating, and we support them on their major initiatives,” Parker explained. “But if a new nonprofit is forming, we can put together what we call a ‘fiscal sponsorship.’ That is when that organization works under our umbrella until they become established.”

Parker said the foundation does this by using outside donations and investments.

“One-hundred-percent of our resources come from donors,” he said. “Donors can be individuals, other foundations or companies.”

The nonprofits the foundation serve support arts, education, social services and health care, while also serving some government entities, like schools.

“In simplest forms, we are like the savings account for our community,” Parker explained. “Anybody can give here and be a part of the good development that’s happening for our community.”

A new Wausau nonprofit currently working with the foundation is the Hagar House.

“The Hagar House is a long-term, faith-based home in crisis,” explained Founder and President, Jessica Bretl. “We want to give them the necessary amount of time, in a place of respite, surrounded by resources and support, to impact lasting change for them.”

Bretl said working with the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has been easy and she encourages new and existing nonprofits to do the same.

“They have been a great resource for questions, answers, support,” Bretl expressed. “Every single one of their staff has been a real joy to work with.”

Parker said the foundation is currently raising money for its annual endowment fundraiser.

