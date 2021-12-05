Advertisement

Wisconsin to play Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Dec. 5, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin will play Arizona State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

The bowl game appearance marks the 20th consecutive bowl game for Wisconsin, which is the third-longest active streak in FBS.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

The bowl game comes after Wisconsin lost to Minnesota in the final game of the season, missing out on a chance to play for a Big Ten Championship and slipping out of the AP top 25 poll.

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh added. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

