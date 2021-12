STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point couldn’t claim their first victory in WIAC play on Saturday, losing to UW-Eau Claire 72-56.

The Blugolds jumped out to a fast 19-9 lead, fueled by a 14-4 run.

Garrett Nelson had a game-high 20 points in the loss, which dropped the Pointers to 0-2 in conference play.

