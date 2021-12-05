SPASH girl’s basketball beats La Crosse Central, Mosinee boy’s hockey loses to Ashwaubenon in Dec. 4 highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH girl’s basketball was victorious while their boy’s hockey team and Mosinee boy’s hockey ended up on the losing end of their games in Dec. 4 highlights.

SPASH girl’s basketball claimed their first victory of the season, beating La Crosse Central 71-60. The Panthers jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first half, using that momentum to win.

On the boy’s hockey side, the Panthers fell to back-to-back state qualifier Notre Dame Academy 4-1. Two early goals in the opening minutes made the deficit difficult to overcome for the Panthers.

Mosinee boy’s hockey also fell to Ashwaubenon 7-2 on their home ice.

