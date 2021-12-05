Road crews busy during first major snowstorm of winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the early hours of Sunday morning, Jeremy Buettner and his crew prepared for a long day of road treatment.

“As the snow came in, we started calling salters and sanders,” said Buettner. “The salters came in first, then the sanders.”

Buettner is a crew leader for the City of Wausau. He and the rest of the road treatment team worked throughout the day Sunday to keep the roads as clear as possible.

“We do have a lot of new guys and there are a few open routes so we’re trying as hard as we can to get all the roads plowed in a timely manner,” said Buettner.

Not only are the crews new, but they also are working long hours. The storm continued throughout most of the day Sunday, keeping crews on the road longer and making scheduling tricky for Buettner.

“Having enough guys is hard because you know we can only have our guys drive for so long and then they need a break,” said Buettner. “I’m trying to balance times for them to go home before they have to come back.”

The length of the storm will force crews to go back out Sunday night and into Monday morning.

“We’re probably going to come in at 3 a.m. so expect to be plowed in in the morning,” said Buettner. “Wake up a little earlier to plow yourself out.”

As far as other advice for travel Monday morning, Buettner suggests avoiding hills and being cautious of slippery spots on the road.

