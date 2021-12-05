Marathon Co. roads icy and mostly snow covered

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to drive with caution if you have to head out on the roads this Sunday.

In a Facebook post the department said roads in the county are icy and mostly snow covered. There have been numerous vehicles crashing throughout the county.

Deputies urged people to also be careful when passing emergency vehicles.

“Already today there has been numerous close calls with motorists traveling too fast for conditions, not moving over away from law enforcement officers and tow trucks, and almost crashing into officers at crash scenes, including the officer posting this notice,” the post said.

