Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of snow, heavy at times in the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
First Omicron variant case found in Wisconsin
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash
Man killed, woman injured in Shawano County crash

Latest News

Your Town Greater Wisconsin: Helping Nonprofits Grow
Your Town Greater Wisconsin: Helping Nonprofits Grow
Periods of snow, heavy at times in the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night
Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, Wausau
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Helping nonprofits help others
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89