First Omicron variant case found in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new COVID-19 variant has been found in Wisconsin Saturday.

According to a release by the DHS, the one case of Omicron in the state was found in a Wisconsin resident that recently traveled to South Africa.

“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”

The release said the person with the newest COVID-19 strain is an adult male from Milwaukee County. The person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had their booster shot. They are reporting mild symptoms and no hospitalization has been required so far.

Information on variant case counts is provided by the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene(link is external). Variants are identified through a process called whole genome sequencing(link is external). Whole genome sequencing takes a sample of the virus from a positive SARS-CoV-2 test specimen and reads its genetic code to determine the genetic makeup of the virus.

DHS is urging all Wisconsinites to follow these public health practices to protect against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:

Get vaccinated.

Get your booster if you’re eligible.

Wear your mask in public indoor settings.

Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Wash your hands frequently.

If you’re experiencing symptoms or have been identified as a close contact, get tested for COVID-19.

