Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Fenhaus caps dream 2021 season with Kulwicki Cup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For Luke Fenhaus, the primary goal for 2021 was clear.

“It was a pretty big, main thing in our season was to capture the Kulwicki Cup,”

He finished fourth in the chase for that championship in 2019, but there was no stopping him in 2021.

“You know it was just an honor to be involved in the Kulwicki Program to start with,” Fenhaus says. “And then to be the champion is just surreal.”

The Wausau wheelman’s on-track performance was a big reason for his triumph. He won the Slinger Nationals, arguably the biggest short track race in the state, the track championship there, and finished second in a Superstar Racing Experience series (SRX) race at Slinger in front of a national audience.

“We took what we could, and grabbed some championships and grabbed the Slinger Nationals and some big wins like that,” Fenhaus said. “So, all around, it was a really good season.”

Checkered flags and trophies didn’t win him the Kulwicki Cup alone. Community service is a huge part of the criteria, and whether it’s his volunteer work with the Neighbor’s Place, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or paying a visit to kids at his old elementary school, Fenhaus was a star in that regard too.

“It’s cool to get out there in the community, and try to put myself out there to young kids that want to achieve their goals,” Fenhaus explains. “That’s what I try to do the most, is make a big picture and just keep helping kids along the way and people in need.

“That’s what’s really big for me.

The Kulwicki championship is also a big boost in a very expensive sport. Fenhaus takes home over $54,000 as the winner, which he hopes can help him climb the ladder to reach the same peak as his hero did.

“Just make the most of every opportunity I can get,” says Fenhaus of what comes next. “The goal at the end of the day is to race on Sundays in the NASCAR Cup Series, but we’re going to work hard and keep striving for that and do everything we can to get there.”

Fenhaus is in Pensacola, Florida right now for the Snowball Derby this weekend, one of the biggest super late model races in the country.

The Kulwicki Driver Development Program banquet will be held this coming Thursday, and Fenhaus will receive the $54,000 check on December 14, which would’ve been Alan Kulwicki’s 67th birthday.

