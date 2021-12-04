State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

AMHERST, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified a man from Oneida County as the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash near Amherst.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to the area of U.S. 10 at State Highway 10 near County Highway Q at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.

The State Patrol says an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. Highway 10 near the intersection of County Truck Highway Q. Authorities say that’s when the vehicle approached a construction zone that involved a single lane rolling closure, and hit a construction truck and trailer, which were doing maintenance.

Authorities have identified the driver of the Traverse as 30-year-old Jeffrey Warmuth of Harshaw. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the construction truck, identified as 26-year-old Mac McPherson of Stevens Point, was not injured during the incident.

