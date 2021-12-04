Advertisement

Spencer dedicates new dome facility

Facility features new gym, training center, wrestling room and music rooms
The new dome, attached to Spencer High School, features a training facility open to the public
The new dome, attached to Spencer High School, features a training facility open to the public
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - People gathered at Spencer High School Saturday as they dedicated the new multi-purpose dome facility ready for community use.

The dome is a project three years in the making. Inflated back in January, construction inside the dome has taken place over the course of 2021. Jordan Buss, the Vice President of the Spence Board of Education, originally proposed the idea for a concrete dome. He says the idea started as a pipe dream but turned into something for the whole community.

“Whether it’s in the arts, athletics or the trades, this facility will benefit every single kid in our community,” said Buss.

The centerpiece for the dome is a new gymnasium, complete with new locker rooms as well. There’s also a new wrestling room adjacent to the gymnasium.

On the performing arts side, Spencer High School will now have a handbell room and a choir room for the first time.

Mike Endreas is the district administrator. Having grown up in Spencer, he felt it was important to deliver on the project for the betterment of the community.

“It’s a relief honestly,” said Endreas. “The last thing I’d want to do is let our community down and let our students down, so there’s a relief, but also just a great deal of pride.

During the dedication, Endreas and Buss spoke about the project, thanked those involved and presented board members with a plaque. At the end of the ceremony, Endreas revealed a plaque marking the dedication of the building.

“The whole project is just a testament of what can happen when people work together, collaborate and share a common goal,” said Endreas.

In his words during the ceremony, Endreas referred to one aspect of the dome as the “piece de resistance”; the training center. The new training facility features a state-of-the-art weight room and other exercise equipment. The room isn’t just for high schoolers. It’s something the entire community can use.

“Any alumni, any community member in Spencer will be able to utilize it,” said Buss.

Endreas thought it was important that community members not have to pay to use it.

“People talk right away, ‘Should we charge?’ No! We’re not charging,” said Endreas. “Our taxpayers paid for that and they’re going to get to use it.”

The only charge, at this time, will be the purchase of a key fob to get in and out of the buildings. More information on membership and sign-up can be found at the facility.

The long-term hope for the dome is to attract more younger families to the area in an effort to grow Spencer. Endreas says this bolsters the sales pitch.

“This is an easy sell. I can walk a young family through this facility and say, ‘Hey does your community support your school?’ I can easily say yes.”

