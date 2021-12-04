Organization provides winter warmth during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five years ago, Sarah Kreager looked at her knitting needles and realized something about her work.

“You can only make so many scarves for your friends and family,” said Kreager.

Her newly-found passion of knitting had caused a surplus of scarves during the holidays in 2016. Armed with an abundance of extra warming-wear, she had an idea.

“There was and still is a homeless population and a needy population in Wausau,” said Kreager.

Kreager took to the streets of Wausau and hung roughly a dozen of her homemade scarves for people to take if they so chose.

“It kind of caught fire from there,” said Kreager.

What started with a dozen scarves has now spiraled into ‘Chase the Chill’, an organization in central Wisconsin that leaves out hats, scarves and mittens for the city during the holiday season. Kreager founded the organization herself.

“It’s just something where there’s a need and it’s something I enjoy doing,” said Kreager.

This year, ‘Chase the Chill’ has received over 800 donations, even surpassing last year’s total, a year where a lot of people were cooped up inside.

“I was mind-blown,” said Kreager. “I never expected to blow past last year’s mark, but here we are.”

Polito’s in downtown Wausau allows them to use the restaurant as a set-up location. Kreager, her family and volunteers then leave the mittens, hats and gloves around the 400 Block of Wausau before the Annual Holiday Parade.

“My boys look forward to it every year,” said Kreager. “We lay everything out and then set up and watch the parade.”

