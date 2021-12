TOWN OF BARTELME, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened around 1:37 a.m. Saturday on Murphys Rd.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a medical facility for injuries.

No further details have been released.

