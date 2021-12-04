Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Eisel, 15
Wisconsin Rapids Police asking for tips about girl that left home on Nov. 27
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night
A new game and card store in Wausau is bringing back a buzz that was missed by many in the...
Filling a void in the Wausau gaming community
Flordia man sentenced to 10 years prison for attempted murder in Stevens Point hotel shooting
Jerry Fitzgerald
Visitation service planned for longtime SPASH coach, Jerry Fitzgerald

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
'Chase the Chill' has been providing winter warmth for nearly five years
Organization provides winter warmth during the holidays
Coping with Compassion Fatigue 12/3/2021
Compassion fatigue series being offered at Marshfield Clinic
Wausau native and Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion Luke Fenhaus at his home on...
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Fenhaus caps dream 2021 season with Kulwicki Cup