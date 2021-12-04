Compassion fatigue series being offered at Marshfield Clinic

MARSHFIELD, WIS. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic and the Wisconsin Department of Administration have developed a new program to combat so-called compassion fatigue.

“Compassion fatigue is the emotional experience, as well, as feeling all of that distress that you’re getting from the people around you that you’re taking care of,” said Dr. Jennifer Michels, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Psychologist.

It’s a condition the Marshfield Clinic has studied for years along with mental health.

“We’re seeing unprecedented levels of mental health difficulties in our adult populations, particularly anxiety and depression,” said Michels.

It’s the overwhelming feeling of mental pressure.

“You’re feeling strain and stress, powerful strong emotions and other difficulties from those that are around you, and you’re just bombarded with that with frequency and duration,” said Michels.

A condition many can relate to.

“This is something that anyone can experience in our workforce, but it tends to flow heavily to those in human service professions,” said Michels, “and certainly with any adults who are working with youth.”

People like social workers, healthcare workers, teachers are the people feeling the stress. Anyone whose occupation focuses on taking care of people.

“So we’re seeing burnout and compassion fatigue in very high levels in our healthcare workforce and in our schools and in any areas of any human service profession where people are tending to and helping our population,” said Michels.

Visit www.wiafterschoolnetwork.org to select the “Learning Series” tab to learn more and register.

