Backed by Johnny Davis’ 25 points, Wisconsin downs Marquette

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Behind Johnny Davis’ 25 points, #23 Wisconsin knocked off Marquette at home 89-76.

The game started as a back and forth affair, featuring 13 lead changes in the first 23 minutes. But with Wisconsin up 41-40 early in the second half, the Badgers reeled off a 18-4 run, nine of those points from Davis. The Badgers had 55 points in the second half.

The victory marked just the second Badgers win since 2016, and first since 2019. The home team has now won the last four contests.

