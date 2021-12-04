Backed by Johnny Davis’ 25 points, Wisconsin downs Marquette

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Behind Johnny Davis’ 25 points, #23 Wisconsin knocked off Marquette at home 89-76.

The game started as a back and forth affair, featuring 13 lead changes in the first 23 minutes. But with Wisconsin up 41-40 early in the second half, the Badgers reeled off a 18-4 run, nine of those points from Davis. The Badgers had 55 points in the second half.

The victory marked just the second Badgers win since 2016, and first since 2019. The home team has now won the last four contests.

