Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Wausau Fire Department uses foundation to help community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The reasons for ambulance response are typically rooted in the need for medical care. However, a group of firefighters and medics from Wausau Fire Department know the needs of the people they help go beyond physical care.

For the last five years, the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation has helped people in all sorts of ways including providing new bicycles, bringing groceries and paying bills after a tragedy.

“We respond to a lot of stressful, traumatic situations,” said Firefighter/medic Corey Parsch. “When we go to those calls and we find someone that needs help beyond a medical situation, we’re able to use our fund to get them what they need and bring it back to them.”

Parsch was one of the five board members who came up with the idea.

“We all sat down together,” said Parsch. “We can help out a lot more than EMS calls and fire calls. How do we do this?”

Parsch is now the president of WFCAF. It exists to help people that need it following response calls.

“It is pretty unique on what we can do,” said Parsch. “It’s always great to see the look on someone’s face when the fire department shows back up and gives them something.”

During the Christmas season, the WFCAF is as busy as ever. Their ‘Shop with a Hero’ event helps families buy Christmas presents. The firefighters then wrap the gifts and drop them off on Christmas Day,

“Just to see their faces light up, it definitely touches your heart a little,” said Parsch.

The WFCAF member do the acts of kindness on their own time. While their jobs are already a service to the community, there is a constant drive to want to do the most they can for their city.

“Saving lives is what we do and what our job is,” said Parsch, “But to go back and just say ‘Hey, we do care about you and this community,’ it shows a lot for the city of Wausau.”

For more information on WFCAF and how you can donate, visit here.

