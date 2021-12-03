Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Kolbe Windows & Doors celebrates 75 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For 75 years, Kolbe Windows & Doors has called Your Town Greater Wausau Area home. Their journey is more than a business success story, it’s family history.

Kolbe Windows & Doors is a nationally recognized leader in the window and door industry, selling a broad range of products across the United States and Canada. Today, their facility sprawls over 1 million square-feet and employs more than 1,100 people. However, business wasn’t always booming. The company has humble beginnings that can be traced back to a little washhouse in Marathon. In 1946 Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork was born, created by Herb and Ervin Kolbe.

“My grandma and grandpa farmed and they had four boys Arnold, Ervin, my father Herbert and Walter was the youngest,” said Judy Gorski, Kolbe Window & Doors CEO.

In 1948, the brothers purchased a building in Wausau relocating the business. Their first hire was their brother Walter. Over the decades, the company grew, expanding to aluminum windows, introducing its first product line wood, double hung, sliders, casements, and awnings.

In 2021, the company celebrated 75 years. While a lot has changed, the culture hasn’t with an emphasis on the heart of the company. The employees. “Herb was constantly on the manufacturing floor talking to people. People are our best asset. Without employees, it’s hard to make windows and doors. So even our management staff today make an extra effort to get on the floor visit the people and their team members to know what’s going and to help them in their daily jobs. The culture is just driven from history,” said Kolbe Windows & Doors president, Jeffrey DeLonay.

DeLonay explained the company doesn’t strive to be the biggest, but they do strive to be the best and that means looking toward the future.

That includes the newest installment on their campus, their ‘Innovation greenhouse. Its purpose is to explore cutting-edge technology, leading hopefully to another 75 years.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.