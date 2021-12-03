Advertisement

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg attends Capitol Tree lighting ceremony

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg joins Gov. Evers, other guest at Capitol Tree lighting ceremony.
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg joins Gov. Evers, other guest at Capitol Tree lighting ceremony.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg joined about a dozen guests Friday at the Capitol Holiday Tree lighting ceremony in Madison.

The tree lighting ceremony was held in the Capitol Rotunda. Gov. Tony Evers hosted and was joined by musical guests, local elected leaders, and Wisconsin students and families to celebrate the holiday tree theme of “Hometown for the Holidays.”

The speakers shared their favorite holiday memories.

“I had the privilege of not only celebrating the holidays with four living grandparents; I also had two great grandmothers who would arrive in Wausau a few days before Christmas and stay sometimes into the new year,” Mayor Rosenberg said. She also shared a memory about the last pair of mittens her grandmother made in 1989, and how she still has them.

Gov. Evers explained that for some home is about celebrating their community, their neighborhood, their heritage, and their cultural identity.

“It means family traditions, a place where we feel at home, are the people who make up our community. All these ideas of home are important. And this year, we’re celebrating the strength and diversity and the beauty of the communities right here in Wisconsin,” Evers said.

The tree was lit shortly after Gov. Evers said “3-2-1″.

