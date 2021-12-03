Visitor restrictions back in place at Marshfield Clinic Health System as COVID-19 cases surge

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has tightened visitor restrictions as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 4, visitors cannot enter Marshfield Medical Center and clinics (medical offices) in Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Stratford until further notice. According to a news release, these temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and for clinic appointments.

The Marshfield hospital currently has nearly 60 COVID-19 patients occupying its COVID-19 unit and Intensive Care Unit, which is near max capacity. COVID-19 patients account for 20% of the hospital’s currently admitted patients. Marathon, Wood and Portage counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 disease activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There are certain exceptions and situations where adult visitors may be allowed, including:

Pediatric (including NICU, Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in and Surgical) patients: 2 adult care partners.

You will be asked to designate two healthy adults for the pediatric patient.

Pediatric patients who are COVID-19 positive or have COVID-like symptoms or test pending will only be allowed one care partner.

OB patients: 1 care partner.

Adult oncology patient: 1 care partner.

Patients where a caregiver is essential to their care (such as a patient with altered mental status, developmental delay or physical disability requiring assistance with medical care or activities of daily living).

Patients who have the power of attorney or court-appointed guardians.

Patients who have the potential for a sudden status change:

Examples may include surgery or trauma.

Visitors may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Patients who are at end of life.

These patients and families will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe.

Visitor restrictions may be put in place at the Health System’s other hospitals and clinics throughout central, northern and western Wisconsin in the coming days as it continues to review the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

