Rhinelander man found competent for trial in Hannah Miller murder case

Seth Wakefield, 24
Seth Wakefield, 24(Oneida County Jail)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The man accused of helping the suspect in the murder of an Oneida County woman was found competent to stand trial Thursday.

Seth Wakefield, 25, was arrested and charged after deputies found the body of Hannah Miller in late June.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Anderson, 30, of Rhinelander, with her murder.

Court documents claim Anderson asked Wakefield to surveil Miller, and said both Anderson and Wakefield were friends and had lived together.

Investigators said Wakefield knew of Anderson’s plans to kill Miller, along with plans to kidnap the couple’s child.

Anderson escaped arrest for nearly two months and was arrested in Illinois in early September.

Wakefield told police he expected to be paid for his surveillance of Miller, according to a criminal complaint.

Wakefield is due back in court on December 13 and is being held on $250,000 bond. He’s charged with first degree intentional homicide with a party to a crime modifier.

