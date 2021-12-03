Advertisement

Report: Madison native Wesley Matthews signs with Bucks for second stint in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks are adding depth on the wing with a familiar face. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Madison native Wesley Matthews will sign with Milwaukee, the Madison native spent a year with the Bucks in 2019-20.

Matthews spent last season with the Lakers. where he struggled, scoring 4.8 points per game while shooting just 35% from the field in 19 minutes per game. The 2005 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball winner is in his 13th NBA season.

