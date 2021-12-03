Report: Madison native Wesley Matthews signs with Bucks for second stint in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks are adding depth on the wing with a familiar face. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Madison native Wesley Matthews will sign with Milwaukee, the Madison native spent a year with the Bucks in 2019-20.

Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

Matthews spent last season with the Lakers. where he struggled, scoring 4.8 points per game while shooting just 35% from the field in 19 minutes per game. The 2005 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball winner is in his 13th NBA season.

