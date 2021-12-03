Report: Madison native Wesley Matthews signs with Bucks for second stint in Milwaukee
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks are adding depth on the wing with a familiar face. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Madison native Wesley Matthews will sign with Milwaukee, the Madison native spent a year with the Bucks in 2019-20.
Matthews spent last season with the Lakers. where he struggled, scoring 4.8 points per game while shooting just 35% from the field in 19 minutes per game. The 2005 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball winner is in his 13th NBA season.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.