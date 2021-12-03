Oak Avenue closure in Marshfield begins Friday, expected to last 5 weeks
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Oak Avenue between Ives Street and Kalsched Street will be closed to all traffic beginning Dec. 3.
The closure will last approximately five weeks. This closure is for the use of a crane to install the Marshfield Clinics’ new patient connector skywalk over Oak Avenue.
No detour signs will be posted for this closure.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.