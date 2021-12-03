Oak Avenue closure in Marshfield begins Friday, expected to last 5 weeks

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Oak Avenue between Ives Street and Kalsched Street will be closed to all traffic beginning Dec. 3.

The closure will last approximately five weeks. This closure is for the use of a crane to install the Marshfield Clinics’ new patient connector skywalk over Oak Avenue.

Oak Avenue (City of Marshfield)

No detour signs will be posted for this closure.

