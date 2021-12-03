Advertisement

Oak Avenue closure in Marshfield begins Friday, expected to last 5 weeks

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield.
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Oak Avenue between Ives Street and Kalsched Street will be closed to all traffic beginning Dec. 3.

The closure will last approximately five weeks.  This closure is for the use of a crane to install the Marshfield Clinics’ new patient connector skywalk over Oak Avenue.  

Oak Avenue
Oak Avenue(City of Marshfield)

No detour signs will be posted for this closure.

