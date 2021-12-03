Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday, Dec. 11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 11.

The 13th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. This year the East entrance, [Garfield] will be the only entrance to the event. Other entrances will not be available to control traffic during the event. People will be asked to drive through to pick up their ham.

Recipients must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card. The recipient must be present to receive a ham. There will be no exceptions.

The mission of the Man of Honor Society is to give back to veterans and active military members in Marathon County. Last year, 700 hams were distributed in under an hour.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.