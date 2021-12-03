Jewelers experiencing rise in engagment ring and jewelry sales post-pandemic

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Jewelers in central Wisconsin are seeing a rise in overall jewelry sales following the brunt of the pandemic, particularly in the case of engagement rings.

Paige Curtis is the general manager of Wickersham Jewelry. Across all three of their locations, Marshfield, Rothschild and Rhinelander, Craig says they’re seeing a rise in overall jewelry sales.

“We’ve seen an increase like every month,” said Curtis. “There’s more and more so it’s very exciting.”

In terms of engagement rings, Curtis has seen quite the rise since the COVID-19 lockdowns. She believes the pandemic really tested relationships and those that came out positive on the other side, saw it as validation of the relationship.

“You got stuck with someone for a little bit,” said Curtis. “A lot of people found out that was the person they wanted to be with.”

Jim Kyrshak Jewelers in Wausau are experiencing the same phenomenon. Tara Smith is the store’s manager. She says a lot of people are coming in to pick out engagement rings, even more so around the holidays.

“We’re extremely blessed,” said Smith. Lots of people getting engaged. It’s just a really fun time.”

The flock to buy more jewelry is also based on other factors. Curtis says she’s had customers cancel their trips and vacations due to COVID-19. As a result, they find another means to spend that money they had saved up for something special.

“A lot of people that planned on traveling and different things like that and didn’t feel comfortable with it, they came in and got jewelry instead,” said Curtis.

Similarly, Smith says people who had to cancel their mass-gathering weddings ended up spending more on their rings for each other.

“Instead of taking the dollars and spending it on a big wedding, they’re saying, ‘Ok, let’s put it into our rings,’ said Smith.

Both establishments experienced highly-successful and busy Black Friday events. The holiday season is already one of the busiest times of year for both. With the increased traffic, the focus is on providing the best possible service to their customers.

“Anytime that people get a piece of jewelry for Christmastime or engagement or whatnot, it carries a memory with it,” said Curtis. “It’s just a great way to show someone that you love them.”

