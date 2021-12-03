Funeral service to be held Friday for Salvation Army Major Paul Logan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home for Major Paul Logan, pastor and corps officer at The Salvation Army of Wausau. Logan died Nov. 23 in Wausau.

Major Logan has been instrumental in the success at the Wausau Corps for two years, and has served as an officer with The Salvation Army for 40 years.

Major Barb Logan, Paul’s wife and corps officer, will continue to lead the ministry of The Salvation Army including all red kettle and holiday efforts for the Wausau community.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is located at 1302 Sixth Street in Wausau. Visitation and fellowship will follow at the Salvation Army at 202 Callon Street. Majors Steve and Christine Merritt of the Salvation Army will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul’s life.

