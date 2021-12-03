‘Breakfast with the Grinch’ to be held Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to First United Methodist Church on Saturday to enjoy a pancake breakfast with the Grinch and Santa.

The event is hosted by the McLit Marathon County Literacy Council. Tickets can be bought at the door or ahead of time at McLit’s downtown Wausau location, 515 N 3rd Street. All proceeds go to the Marathon County Literacy Council to put back into the community through continuing to provide free services that promote literacy.

There will be opportunities to take fun pictures with the Grinch and Santa, buy raffle tickets for exciting gift baskets, and buy holiday decorations.

The Grand Prize gift baskets are a signed Packers football, Brewers Tickets, and a Nintendo Switch. Meal tickets for adults are $8, children ages 4-12 are $2, and children ages 3 and under are free.

The event is Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street, in Wausau.

Breakfast with the Grinch (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.