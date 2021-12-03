Advertisement

‘Breakfast with the Grinch’ to be held Saturday in Wausau

Mark your calendar: National Pancake Day is Sept. 26
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to First United Methodist Church on Saturday to enjoy a pancake breakfast with the Grinch and Santa.

The event is hosted by the McLit Marathon County Literacy Council. Tickets can be bought at the door or ahead of time at McLit’s downtown Wausau location, 515 N 3rd Street. All proceeds go to the Marathon County Literacy Council to put back into the community through continuing to provide free services that promote literacy.

There will be opportunities to take fun pictures with the Grinch and Santa, buy raffle tickets for exciting gift baskets, and buy holiday decorations.

The Grand Prize gift baskets are a signed Packers football, Brewers Tickets, and a Nintendo Switch. Meal tickets for adults are $8, children ages 4-12 are $2, and children ages 3 and under are free.

The event is Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street, in Wausau.

Breakfast with the Grinch
Breakfast with the Grinch(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Eisel, 15
Wisconsin Rapids Police asking for tips about girl that left home on Nov. 27
Higher snow accumulations are expected north of HWY 29. Even higher amounts under the snowbelts...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night
A new game and card store in Wausau is bringing back a buzz that was missed by many in the...
Filling a void in the Wausau gaming community
Jerry Fitzgerald
Visitation service planned for longtime SPASH coach, Jerry Fitzgerald
Flordia man sentenced to 10 years prison for attempted murder in Stevens Point hotel shooting

Latest News

The heaviest snowfall is expected near and north of Highway 8.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night
Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. First Alert Weather Day Sunday...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
The WFCAF has helped people for five years. Firefighters will return to areas of response calls...
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Wausau Fire Department uses foundation to help community
A portion of Oak Avenue between Ives Street and Kalsched Street will be closed to all traffic...
Oak Avenue closure in Marshfield begins Friday, expected to last 5 weeks