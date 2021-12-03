Aspirus Health President: COVID-19 positivity rate is above 22%, hospitalizations also up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Asprius Health is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalized patients along with an increase in positive cases from test results.

On Friday, the health care system reported 135 hospitalized COVID-positive patients. That number equals 26% of Aspirus inpatient beds. The seven-day average of COVID-positive inpatients across Aspirus has risen to 131 from 103 on Nov. 22. The weekly positivity rate among COVID-19 tests processed by Aspirus has also risen to above 22 percent.

“We have not had to turn patients away; however patients are having to wait,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus SVP and Aspirus Wausau Hospital President. “Overall, our capacity is over 95 percent. When we look at our critical care we are near capacity, if not at capacity several days of the week.”

Aspirus Health system has 17 hospitals from Portage, Wisconsin to Laurium, Michigan.

“The good news is that we have a very comprehensive system, the tricky part is that we are very, very busy,” Wicklander said. “We’ve been focused on monoclonal antibody therapy which has been very effective. We’ve treated over 2,000 patients with about 50 lives saved based on that treatment.”

The health care system urges everyone to get vaccinated. It is safe and dramatically reduces the risk of infection and serious illness. Community members are also encouraged to choose the appropriate care setting for their health needs and reserve emergency rooms for those that are most critical and emergent.

