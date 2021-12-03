75 floats to take part in Wausau Holiday Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 92nd Annual Holiday Parade will be held Friday evening in Wausau. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A warming party will follow the parade in the Great Hall.

This year the route will start at Marathon Park, ending at the 400 Block in Downtown Wausau. Seventy-five floats will make up the parade this year.

2021 Parade Route (Wausau Events)

Immediately following the parade, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Santa will light the Tree on the 400 Block.

There will be a special vigil after the tree lighting to honor the victims of the Waukesha Parade. Candles will be provided by local churches and funeral homes for those that wish to attend the vigil.

“It was important to us that we found a way to honor the Waukesha Parade victims”, says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events.

“We are looking forward to an evening of spreading Holiday Cheer with the safety of the public as our first priority.” In addition, Wausau Events will host the Annual Warming Party inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater from 7-8:30 p.m. This event will offer free cookies and hot cocoa, along with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Masks are required indoors.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.