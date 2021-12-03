Advertisement

75 floats to take part in Wausau Holiday Parade

Wausau Holiday Parade
Wausau Holiday Parade(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 92nd Annual Holiday Parade will be held Friday evening in Wausau. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A warming party will follow the parade in the Great Hall.

This year the route will start at Marathon Park, ending at the 400 Block in Downtown Wausau. Seventy-five floats will make up the parade this year.

2021 Parade Route
2021 Parade Route(Wausau Events)

Immediately following the parade, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Santa will light the Tree on the 400 Block.

There will be a special vigil after the tree lighting to honor the victims of the Waukesha Parade. Candles will be provided by local churches and funeral homes for those that wish to attend the vigil.

“It was important to us that we found a way to honor the Waukesha Parade victims”, says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events.

“We are looking forward to an evening of spreading Holiday Cheer with the safety of the public as our first priority.” In addition, Wausau Events will host the Annual Warming Party inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater from 7-8:30 p.m. This event will offer free cookies and hot cocoa, along with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Masks are required indoors.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September Eisel, 15
Wisconsin Rapids Police asking for tips about girl that left home on Nov. 27
A First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday night for the potential of...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night
A new game and card store in Wausau is bringing back a buzz that was missed by many in the...
Filling a void in the Wausau gaming community
Jerry Fitzgerald
Visitation service planned for longtime SPASH coach, Jerry Fitzgerald
Flordia man to be sentenced Thursday for attempted murder in Stevens Point hotel shooting

Latest News

Major Paul Logan
Funeral service to be held Friday for Salvation Army Major Paul Logan
Higher snow accumulations are expected north of HWY 29. Even higher amounts under the snowbelts...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night
Landmark Building Gets Renovation
Landmark Building Gets Renovation
The old Hotel Wausau is downtown on Scott Street
Your Town Greater Wausau Area: Landmark building gets renovation, restoration