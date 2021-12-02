Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Police asking for tips about girl that left home on Nov. 27

September Eisel, 15
September Eisel, 15(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who left her home on Nov. 27.

September Eisel is 5 foot 3 inches, 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said her disappearance is not suspicious and she is likely not in danger, but her family is worried and would like to hear from her.

If you have any information about Eisel’s whereabouts, call Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701.

