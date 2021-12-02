Advertisement

Winnebago County offering tips to protect drug users after spike in overdose deaths


The Winnebago County Health Department took to social media with tips to avoid drug overdose deaths.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County authorities say they’ve seen an alarming increase in recent drug overdose deaths. In the past two weeks, county health officials report eight people have died from overdoses involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to one hundred times stronger than morphine.

Since the start of the pandemic, drug overdoses have been increasing, but a recent spike in deaths, in Winnebago County, involving fentanyl has raised additional concerns. “It’s to a point where it’s absolutely at an epidemic level and we are definitely in crisis,” says county executive, Jon Doemel.

The Winnebago County health department recently took to its social media to warn the public about the alarming increase in deaths tied to fentanyl. It’s also using the platform to educate drug users on how to protect themselves. That education includes tips on never using drugs alone and having NARCAN, a drug that reverses the effect of an opioid overdose, on-hand before using.

“Having them know we have NARCAN in our community, it’s available, it’s free and they can come here at any point to get it at the Winnebago County Health Department or at Vivent Health up in Appleton,” says Stephanie Guildenvand with the Winnebago County Health Department.

While educating drug users about ways to make using a little safer -- may seem unconventional to some-- county officials stress you can’t help someone who isn’t alive. Doemel adds, “Ultimately the goal is recovery, ultimately the goal is sobriety and with the fentanyl we’re having people overdosing where normally they wouldn’t in the past. It’s not so much as making drug usage safe, it’s about buying time to get somebody into recovery.”

And that’s why recovery coaches, like Amy Richards from Apricity, are applauding Winnebago County and its effort to give people a chance to seek help. She says, “Even if they don’t wan to talk, we give them our card, just plant the seed. We’re here if you just want someone to talk to, to grab a cup of coffee with, you need help getting to a food pantry. We’re a resource for you, we’re on your side.”

And teams of people will continue to tackle the overdose problem knowing that saving at least one life is a victory.

