Advertisement

Wausau Paranormal Research Society scares up big donation to Share Your Holidays

The organization more than doubled last year’s gift
Share Your Holidays
Share Your Holidays
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have a big thank you for the Wausau Paranormal Research Society.

It’s founder and director, Shawn Blaschka recently dropped off a $1300 donation to Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army and Neighbor’s Place food pantries.

The money was raised from a portion of every ticket sold to this year’s Downtown Wausau Fall Ghost tours.

Thanks for the donation!

If you’d like to help Share Your Holidays, you can make an online donation here: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

Drop money off at the Incrediblebank or send a check made out to “Share Your Holidays” to WSAW, WZAW

1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Donations up to $75,000 are doubled thanks to matching grants.

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Josiah Harvath, 32
Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids Regional Aquatics Center
Wisconsin Rapids releases survey to select a name for new park
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people generously gave to non-profits, but that giving was not...
Tough 2 years for most non-profits despite rise in giving
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays ‘21 Underway
Share Your Holidays campaign launches for 19th consecutive year
Share Your Holidays campaign launches for 19th consecutive year