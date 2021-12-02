Wausau Paranormal Research Society scares up big donation to Share Your Holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have a big thank you for the Wausau Paranormal Research Society.

It’s founder and director, Shawn Blaschka recently dropped off a $1300 donation to Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army and Neighbor’s Place food pantries.

The money was raised from a portion of every ticket sold to this year’s Downtown Wausau Fall Ghost tours.

Thanks for the donation!

If you’d like to help Share Your Holidays, you can make an online donation here: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

Drop money off at the Incrediblebank or send a check made out to “Share Your Holidays” to WSAW, WZAW

1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Donations up to $75,000 are doubled thanks to matching grants.

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

