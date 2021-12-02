Visitation service planned for longtime SPASH coach, Jerry Fitzgerald

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A public visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 for longtime Stevens Point Area High School football coach Jerry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald died Nov. 28. He was 80.

According to his obituary, during his 36-year coaching career, including 26 years at SPASH, Coach Fitz compiled an overall coaching record of 230-117-2, making him the sixth winningest coach in the history of the state at the time of his retirement.

From 1977 to 1993, SPASH had 17 consecutive winning seasons. The WIAA now allows any team with a record of .500 or better to earn a berth into the playoffs. Previously, only conference champions were chosen for the playoffs. If today’s current rule would have been in place, SPASH would’ve had one of the state’s longest streak of playoff appearances at 17 straight years. If this rule were in place during the entirety of his 36 years as a head coach, his teams would have only missed the playoffs seven times.

In 2006, he was inducted to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the SPASH Hall of Fame in 2018.

The public visitation is at the Shuda Funeral Home in Stevens Point from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

