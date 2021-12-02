UWSP Women’s Basketball Falls in League Opener to UWW

STEVENS POINT, Wis.-The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (5-2, 0-1) fell to visiting No. 12 UW-Whitewater (7-0, 1-0) in the league opener, 79-53.

Freshman Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) led the Pointers in scoring with 11 points, her third game this season in double figures. Fellow freshman Kelly McIntyre (Waukesha, Wis. /North) added eight points.

Sierra Raine (Bloomer, Wis./Bloomer) led UWSP with seven rebounds. Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville) had a team-best four assists.

Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) completed an and-one with Anna Schoenike (Fort Atkinson, Wis./Fort Atkinson) hitting a bucket and Thomson drilled a three as UWSP led 8-5. Jessica Slowik (Elcho, Wis./Elcho) halted a 6-0 run by UWW with a bucket as UWSP remained close at 11-10. McIntyre hit a late jumper, but the Warhawks built a 23-12 lead after one.

Raine hit a layup amid an 8-2 open of the second quarter by UWW. McIntyre scored an Greenheck drilled a three, but the deficit reached 19 by halftime, 42-23.

Slowik hit a three and had five points as UWSP opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run. McIntyre added four points and Thomson hit a late bucket, but UWW pushed the deficit to 21 heading to the fourth.

Thomson had six points, including UWSP’s first four of the fourth quarter, but UWW maintained a sizeable advantage throughout for the win.

UWSP travels to UW-Eau Claire on Saturday (Dec. 4) to wrap up the opening week of league play. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

