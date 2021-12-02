Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Harvath, 32
Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Aspirus Health
Ascension Wisconsin locations acquired by Aspirus Health officially renamed

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Christmas present (FILE)
Christmas gift collection underway for Marathon County children placed in foster care
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico