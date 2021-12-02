Advertisement

Portage County District Attorney to run for Circuit Court Judge

Louis Molepske Jr., Portage County District Attorney
Louis Molepske Jr., Portage County District Attorney(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. announced Thursday he’ll run for Circuit Court Judge in Portage County. Judge Robert Shannon is not running for reelection.

Molepske has been Portage County District Attorney since 2013. He was also previously a State Representative for the 71st Assembly District.

Molepske will formally announce his candidacy Friday at 12:15 at the Portage County Courthouse.

The Spring Election is April 5. If there is a need for a primary election, it will be held Feb. 15.

