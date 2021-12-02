Participating restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 9 sales to Peyton’s Promise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 9 to Peyton’s Promise.

The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.

The following restaurants will donate up to 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.

Becca’s Cafe

Brews Brothers Pub LLC

Buffalo Wild Wings (Notify your server you are supporting Eat for the Hungry!)

Ciao

Clean Slate Coffee House

Culvers (Rothschild)

Culvers (Rib Mountain)

Culvers (Wausau)

Eagles Nest Restaurant

Papillon’s Pizza

Patron Mexican Restaurant

Sam’s Pizza (Schofield)

Sam’s Pizza (Wausau)

Taco Johns

Trailside Sports Bar & Grill

Wausau Mine Company

Sol Nutrition

Wiggly Field

