Participating restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 9 sales to Peyton’s Promise

Peyton's Promise
Peyton's Promise(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 9 to Peyton’s Promise.

The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.

The following restaurants will donate up to 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.

  • Becca’s Cafe
  • Brews Brothers Pub LLC
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (Notify your server you are supporting Eat for the Hungry!)
  • Ciao
  • Clean Slate Coffee House
  • Culvers (Rothschild)
  • Culvers (Rib Mountain)
  • Culvers (Wausau)
  • Eagles Nest Restaurant
  • Papillon’s Pizza
  • Patron Mexican Restaurant
  • Sam’s Pizza (Schofield)
  • Sam’s Pizza (Wausau)
  • Taco Johns
  • Trailside Sports Bar & Grill
  • Wausau Mine Company
  • Sol Nutrition
  • Wiggly Field

