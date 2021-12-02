Participating restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 9 sales to Peyton’s Promise
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 9 to Peyton’s Promise.
The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.
The following restaurants will donate up to 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.
- Becca’s Cafe
- Brews Brothers Pub LLC
- Buffalo Wild Wings (Notify your server you are supporting Eat for the Hungry!)
- Ciao
- Clean Slate Coffee House
- Culvers (Rothschild)
- Culvers (Rib Mountain)
- Culvers (Wausau)
- Eagles Nest Restaurant
- Papillon’s Pizza
- Patron Mexican Restaurant
- Sam’s Pizza (Schofield)
- Sam’s Pizza (Wausau)
- Taco Johns
- Trailside Sports Bar & Grill
- Wausau Mine Company
- Sol Nutrition
- Wiggly Field
