Advertisement

Mid-State plans outdoor fall commencement on Wisconsin Rapids Campus

Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids
Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will offer a drive-in-style graduation ceremony on Dec. 11. The outdoor ceremony will be at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus in the parking lot. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m.

Graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Featured speakers include student speaker Jacquelyn Cwiklo, Agribusiness & Science Technology program student from Vesper, and faculty speaker Teri Raatz, agribusiness instructor.

In-person attendance is reserved for ticket holders, but all others can view a livestream at mstc.edu/gradlive

Mid-State has campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Harvath, 32
Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Aspirus Health
Ascension Wisconsin locations acquired by Aspirus Health officially renamed

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Christmas present (FILE)
Christmas gift collection underway for Marathon County children placed in foster care
September Eisel, 15
Wisconsin Rapids Police asking for tips about girl that left home on Nov. 27
Children's Hospital Radiothon
Children's Hospital Radiothon