Mid-State plans outdoor fall commencement on Wisconsin Rapids Campus

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will offer a drive-in-style graduation ceremony on Dec. 11. The outdoor ceremony will be at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus in the parking lot. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m.

Graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Featured speakers include student speaker Jacquelyn Cwiklo, Agribusiness & Science Technology program student from Vesper, and faculty speaker Teri Raatz, agribusiness instructor.

In-person attendance is reserved for ticket holders, but all others can view a livestream at mstc.edu/gradlive

Mid-State has campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids.

