Mayor Rosenberg asks for public input on Wausau’s first ever strategic plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Katie Rosenberg is looking for input from the Wausau community on what they think should be improved.

She plans to incorporate those ideas into Wausau’s first-ever strategic plan. You might be wondering, what is a strategic plan?

“It’s to kind of figure out what are the most important issues to people in Wausau and what do they want us to be focused on?” said Mayor Rosenberg.

It’s a 5-7 year plan that could focus on specific topics such as economic development, housing, infrastructure, environment and more. It aims to help city staff know what they should be focusing their efforts on.

The city hired a consultant who already has interviewed over 100 stakeholders in Wausau about what they want to see.

Now Mayor Rosenberg wants to hear from the public. Click here to give your comments online.

There is also an in-person meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2nd at 6 pm inside city hall. There have already been two virtual input sessions and Mayor Rosenberg said some of the topics people felt strongly about were housing, childcare and sustainability.

Mayor Rosenberg hopes ideas will continue to be collected and a solid plan will be developed by spring.

