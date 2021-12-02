Advertisement

Marshfield Children’s Hospital Radiothon returns

Radiothon is broadcast on Y 106.5 FM
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital is having its yearly Radiothon to raise money for programs and equipment for its patients.  It airs on Y 106.5 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. December 2 and 3.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will stay at the hospital and will be applied to those programs, which provide support at no cost.

“Our Child Life and Expressive Therapies program is completely funded by donor support, so that’s something that all kids who come to Marshfield Children’s Hospital have access to, regardless of whether they’d be able to pay or not.  It is provided free of charge to kids, and really makes such a big difference in their experience and their care -- everything from distraction to recovery.”

People can pledge by calling the phone bank at 1-855-255- 4000.  You can also send a donation by texting 1065KIDS to 51555.

Click here to find out how to pledge online.

